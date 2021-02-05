FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. FNCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.