FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Trading 2.7% Higher

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 15,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 21,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

