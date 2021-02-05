Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 895,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 738,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 40,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

