FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading 0.3% Higher

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $49.25. 9,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 43,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.