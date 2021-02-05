FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $270.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.55.

FLT stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $262.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,652. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.88. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

