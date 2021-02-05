Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 26,141 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,967,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 401,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

