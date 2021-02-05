Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.52% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

