Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,781 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EC opened at $11.98 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

EC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

