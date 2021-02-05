Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 458.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $69.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

