Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Independent Bank worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

