Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 225.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. HSBC began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $150.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

