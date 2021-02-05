Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,260.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,170.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,048.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 803.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

