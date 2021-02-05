Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

