FirstGroup plc (FGP.L)’s (FGP) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their top pick rating on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, HSBC cut FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Get FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) alerts:

LON FGP opened at GBX 78.30 ($1.02) on Monday. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £956.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.