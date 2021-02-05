FirstEnergy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 23,214 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,129% compared to the average daily volume of 719 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

NYSE:FE opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.