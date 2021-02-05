First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $129.39 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $129.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

