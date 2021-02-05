First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $1,724,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

