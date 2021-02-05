First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $156.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 789.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

