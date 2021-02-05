First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$22.75 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.68 billion and a PE ratio of -51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

