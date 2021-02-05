First Personal Financial Services Sells 5,039 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $55.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

