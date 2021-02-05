First Personal Financial Services Sells 318 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58,456.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 223,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

