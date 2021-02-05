First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBH. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $585.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,137 shares of company stock valued at $714,994. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.