First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.
AG opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
