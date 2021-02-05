First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

AG opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

