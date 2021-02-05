First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 10,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

