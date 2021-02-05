First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $300.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.58.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

