First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $72.70. 353,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

