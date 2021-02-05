First Citizens Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,136.89.

GOOG stock opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,793.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,653.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.