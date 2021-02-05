First Bank Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

