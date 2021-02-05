First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

