FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $22.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 232,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 521,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

