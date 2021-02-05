FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-238 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.84 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

FEYE opened at $20.96 on Friday. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.15.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

