FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FireEye in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal forecasts that the information security company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in FireEye by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in FireEye by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in FireEye by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

