Financial Survey: KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get KM Wedding Events Management alerts:

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KM Wedding Events Management and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 15 0 2.71

Match Group has a consensus price target of $136.68, indicating a potential downside of 9.26%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.42 $431.13 million $4.53 33.25

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Risk & Volatility

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats KM Wedding Events Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KM Wedding Events Management Company Profile

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the wedding services industry in the United States and India. The company provides matrimonial services, such as matchmaking and partner identification services through various delivery channels comprising print and visual media, Website, physical centers, and events; and wedding hall leasing services, as well as wedding catering and event management services. It also offers its services under the Kalyanamalai brand name. The company serves Indian high-income group, higher middle-income group, and other affluent individuals. KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, California.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for KM Wedding Events Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KM Wedding Events Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.