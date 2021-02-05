Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Financial Institutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

FISI opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Financial Institutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

