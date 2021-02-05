Financial Contrast: PROG (PRG) & Its Rivals

PROG (NYSE: PRG) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PROG to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. PROG pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 34.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

PROG has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG’s competitors have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PROG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 PROG Competitors 136 639 924 61 2.52

PROG presently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.77%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.71%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% PROG Competitors -6.57% -5.74% 1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion $31.47 million 12.93 PROG Competitors $1.63 billion $194.25 million 7.53

PROG has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. PROG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PROG beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

