Financial Comparison: Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) versus Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Despegar.com and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 4 1 0 2.20 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Despegar.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $524.88 million 1.46 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -84.46 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.64 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com N/A -43.82% -10.16% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Online Vacation Center on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands. The company provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their products. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

