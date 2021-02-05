Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

TSE FSZ opened at C$11.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,246.67. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

