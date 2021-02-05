Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

