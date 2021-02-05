Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 4,595 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

