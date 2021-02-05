Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 9,806 WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPX. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. WPX Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPX. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

