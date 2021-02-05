Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $356.64 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $370.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.37. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.