Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.