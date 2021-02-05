Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 38.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Veracyte by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,914,419. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

