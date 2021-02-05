Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $69,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,013,507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,639 shares of company stock worth $25,297,810 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

