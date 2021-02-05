Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $63,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,253,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,649. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

