Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $519.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.00. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

