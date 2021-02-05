Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Fidus Investment worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $13.48 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $329.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.