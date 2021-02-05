Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after buying an additional 280,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

LNT stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

