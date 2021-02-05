Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 744 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

