Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 27,996 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

